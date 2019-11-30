Cyclists gather for Escape from Black Friday ride

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not everyone hit the stores Friday. Instead, some hit the trails!

Bike riders gathered for the Opt Outside, Escape from Black Friday Ride. It was an 8 mile round trip ride along the Wabashiki Trail in West Terre Haute. This was the third year for the event.

Griffin Bike Park Manager Rich Moore says, "It's a fun ride. It's talking pace. We just take it easy, nice and fun. I stay with the last person and it's just a good time."

Riders can follow the same route once a month for the Moonlight Ride. That happens on evenings when the full moon is out. A Christmas Lights Ride is also happening December 21st.

You can find more information on the Vigo County Parks and Recreation and Griffin Bike Park Facebook pages.