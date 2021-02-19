Cycling club coming to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Though it's been cold out, many are still wanting to be outside.

One group is trying to help get area kids out and about.

A cycling club could be coming to Vigo County Schools.

The hope is to have an all-inclusive sports team at each Vigo County Middle and High School with 10 students per school with a head coach for each team.

The goal is to get kids outside!

Kids in grades 6 thru 12 can take part and they'll begin with safe bike handling then hit the mountain bike trails.

It's all to learn what could be a life-long passion.

“Once you get on the bike and you're going, it's just something that goes forever and you kinda get more into it. So it's to get that passion behind it. It’s a healthy alternative to being inside. It challenges you if you want the adrenaline rush" said Eric Barawskas.

The organization hopes mountain biking eventually becomes a lettered sport in Vigo County.