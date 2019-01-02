Clear

Cyber scammers target Sullivan historical society mailing list

“How are you? I need a favor.” That's how the email scam started that Steve Tucker received. Tucker said a request for gift cards in the email caught his attention.

Jan. 2, 2019
Garrett Brown

"It was asking for kind of an odd thing and you had to go through a bunch of steps to get it back to them," said Tucker.

The odd part was, this email was from the Sullivan County Historical Society. Everyone signed up for the historical society's newsletter received the email.

The society's president Tom Frew says this kind of thing could do damage nonprofit the long run.

"It makes them really cautious and some people won’t send money anymore, they won’t renew their memberships. We will lose some money and we will lose some members," said Frew.

The society has taken steps to prevent the scam from happening again. That includes adding new cybersecurity protection. It's another cost for the society's tight budget.

"It’s not in our budget but it’s going to have to be from now on. To have a little bit there at the end of the year for cybersecurity," Frew.

The group is grateful no one has fallen victim to the scam, but it's a reminder to always be alert.

"That you don't think this is real. Double check before you react. Don't pull out your checkbook or whatever is asked of you."

Just a reminder if you receive a suspicious email or phone call always to double check before you give any money or personal information. The historical society also said they will change its email address if issues persist.

