Cyberbullying on the rise for girls nationwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- 21 percent of girls nationwide fall victim to cyberbullying that's according to the national center for education statistics.

It's something that has local parents on edge as they're getting their children ready for a new school year.

The harassment usually happens on social media apps like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Cyberbullying can happen to anyone.

News 10 spoke with Emily Owens at the hamilton center about why it's higher in adolescent girls.

She told us they show more verbal aggression than boys.

That can be things like rumors or harsh remarks.

Typically, girls bully other girls online.

Owens said this hurtful behavior can lead to depression, isolation, and even suicidal thoughts.

She said in some ways, cyberbullying could be worse than physical bullying.

"All the social media sites that they can have access to 24/7 so it's a constant, and if they're being bullied then it's always there," said Owens.

The Hamilton Center offers multiple services for people who are bullied, and the bully.