Clear

Cyberbullying on the rise for girls nationwide

Cyberbullying is on the rise and has local parents worried.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- 21 percent of girls nationwide fall victim to cyberbullying that's according to the national center for education statistics.

It's something that has local parents on edge as they're getting their children ready for a new school year.

The harassment usually happens on social media apps like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Cyberbullying can happen to anyone.

News 10 spoke with Emily Owens at the hamilton center about why it's higher in adolescent girls.

She told us they show more verbal aggression than boys.

That can be things like rumors or harsh remarks.

Typically, girls bully other girls online.

Owens said this hurtful behavior can lead to depression, isolation, and even suicidal thoughts.

She said in some ways, cyberbullying could be worse than physical bullying.

"All the social media sites that they can have access to 24/7 so it's a constant, and if they're being bullied then it's always there," said Owens. 

The Hamilton Center offers multiple services for people who are bullied, and the bully.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather