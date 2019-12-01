Clear

Cyber Monday means online shopping and an increased risk of scams

Scammers and cybercriminals can still attack you right here in the Wabash Valley. But..there are ways you can protect yourself.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - To rap up one of the biggest shopping weekends in the country, many will head online for Cyber Monday.

That includes cybercriminals.

James Stadler is the co-owner of the wolves computer repair shop in Brazil, Ind.

He believes many will fall victim to tones of cyber scams while shopping online.

Stadler said if you're not careful you could lose all your information at the snap of a finger.

That includes bank account and card information.

"As technology increases, so does their skill level," said Stadler. 

He said it helps if you have antivirus and spyware protection on your computer.

Stadler believes if an ad looks too good to be true it probably is.

"If you get an email from a company Amazon, eBay Walmart any of those, it's ok to go to those websites but don't go to those links in the emails," said Stadler. 

Stadler said those emails can look legit.

It can take days to clean the software.

"It spreads just like the flu does. Once you give them that information they may unlock your system but a day or two down the road they may unlock it again," said Stadler. 

Stadler believes everyone can remain safe by just taking a few extra precautions while shopping online.

"We've become so use to having the web at our disposal. Do everything you can to just make sure that everything is legitimate."

Stadler told us you should never give your payment card information or account number to anyone.

