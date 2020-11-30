Cyber Monday may be saving some small businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This past holiday weekend was a big one to get your shopping done. That trend doesn't end today on Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is usually a big hit for shoppers and sellers, but this year it could be helping small businesses stay alive.

But while this is a holiday for some, today isn't the only day people are shopping online. In fact, online shopping has been a hit for the last several months.

Robert Guell is an Indiana State University Economics Professor. He tells me since the pandemic hit. online shopping has become a huge success.

He said this year Brick-and-mortar stores had the worst Black Friday recorded.

He credits that to the pandemic.

He said people are avoiding large crowds and they're staying home. He said online shopping is here to stay...And it's not going away any time soon.

Guell said, "The people starting to buy online, that's just going to continue that pace. Whether that is ordering groceries with amazon pantry, or getting something cute from Etsy."

While some brick-and-mortar stores have not seen in-person success this Black Friday, Cyber Monday could be their saving grace.

Many of these stores have had to turn to their computers to help get their sales up.

One of those stores is Wild Rose Boutique. Jane Munoz is the manager of the store and she spoke with us today.

She said normally the holiday weekend would be a busy one for shopping. While the store did have a good Black Friday turnout, they were not seeing a whole lot of success for Small Business Saturday.

She said, "Shop small Saturday was not quite as wonderful. It was our typical Saturday, maybe a little busier, but not as great as we hoped it would be."

She said while it was disappointing to see, she still has hope.

Her hope is thanks to the people who shop online.

Earlier in the pandemic, Wild Rose Boutique started offering curbside pickup, and online shopping. Munoz now said it's their saving grace.

She said, "When we shut down the first time, that was January or April, it helped tremendously. It kept morale up too. You see those orders coming in every day and you were like okay people are still shopping, they're still spending money, they're still wanting to support us."

Munoz said the online orders bring in money and hope. She said this holiday season she leaves work nearly everyday and heads to the post office to ship the orders.

She said she's very grateful for all those who have supported the business.

She said, "So, to know that there are still people out there wanting to shop, and willing to spend a little bit of money, and willing to shop small and local, as opposed to going to the big box stores...It helps a lot with confidence and makes me feel better about going into this Christmas season hoping that we'll all be able to maintain."

Munoz said while the future remains uncertain, she believes in people supporting local businesses.