Customers line up for new Terre Haute barbeque restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute has opened its doors.

You can find Uncle Jr.'s Barbeque at 1429 S 25th Street. Owners of the restaurant told us they've been preparing for the big day for eight months.

They serve a variety of foods, like ribs, pork chops, brisket, and spaghetti.

They have dine-in, catering, and delivery.

Co-owner of Uncle Jr.'s, Yousif Raheem, said he was excited about the grand opening.

"We came, and we totally renovated the whole thing. Switched everything up and put a barbeque in here, and we just want to serve everybody, serve the community good food. That's something we like to do," Raheem said.

You can find the hours and menu here.