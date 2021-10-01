Customers line up for new Terre Haute barbeque restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute has opened its doors.
You can find Uncle Jr.'s Barbeque at 1429 S 25th Street. Owners of the restaurant told us they've been preparing for the big day for eight months.
They serve a variety of foods, like ribs, pork chops, brisket, and spaghetti.
They have dine-in, catering, and delivery.
Co-owner of Uncle Jr.'s, Yousif Raheem, said he was excited about the grand opening.
"We came, and we totally renovated the whole thing. Switched everything up and put a barbeque in here, and we just want to serve everybody, serve the community good food. That's something we like to do," Raheem said.