Currently - there is no mandate on businesses closing in Indiana

The Vigo County Health Department says if establishments are closing - it's at their own will.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are currently no state or local mandates in Indiana on businesses that serve the public closing.

We checked on this after some of you reached out with concerns.

State and local officials can help businesses answer questions about operations and events.

Health officials say it is important you stay home if you are sick. You may see signs on some businesses saying if you are not healthy...do not enter.

Indiana's governor has put out guidance saying there should not be public or private gatherings of more than 250 people.

