Current River Levels Throughout the Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many rivers throughout the Wabash Valley are still experiencing above flood stage levels. Some of the major rivers have already crested however with the rain we saw on Friday and Saturday, rivers may go up over the next 24-48 hours.

Below are current river stages as well as forecasted river crests.

Storm Team 10 will be forecasting many dry days ahead so river levels will begin to go down in the middle of the work week.

As always if you come across flooded roadways, never drive through it. Turn around, do not drown.

Public health officials also urge you to not go near any standing water as it could pose a health risk. Also do not allow pets to go near the water as well.

For further information regarding river levels throughout the Valley, you can always visit www.nws.gov/ind.