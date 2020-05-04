Curbside checkout: The Vigo County Public Library to offer services while keeping the buildings closed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library has been closed under the state's stay at home order. But soon the library will be able to offer more services.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the Back on Track Indiana plan last week. Under the plan, libraries will soon be able to reopen.

News 10 reached out to Vigo County Library officials. They say right now they are not planning to reopen.

They're working on a plan to gradually phase in the reopen. They say they are working on providing curbside service to people.

It's all in the name of keeping you safe.

"We're going to roll this out in phases. We can't just open our doors right now and allow the general public to walk in and go back to normal...but that just can't happen right now. So now we are looking at different phases that the library will enter in. Right now we are not allowing the general public to enter our buildings...but we're coming to you," Elizabeth Scamihorn, from the library, said.

The library says it still plans on holding a summer reading program this year. However, the entire program will be virtual this year.