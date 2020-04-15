Clear
Cummins, 3M team up to make respirator filters

Columbus-based Cummins Inc. and 3M have partnered to build high efficiency particulate filters for 3M’s powered air purifying respirators.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 11:24 AM
Posted By: Mary Willkom, Inside INdiana Business

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) have partnered to build high efficiency particulate filters for 3M’s powered air purifying respirators. The company says the equipment can provide increased levels of respiratory protection, especially for critical healthcare situations.

Cummins says the additional filters it is supplying will help 3M increase overall production in the midst of surging demand. The company says powered air purifying respirators are important for front-line medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“Cummins has been striving to find ways to help during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Cummins Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger. “Working with 3M, we discovered our technologies and manufacturing expertise could be relevant as we partner in new ways to help protect healthcare professionals.”

Cummins says it will use existing manpower and equipment at its Neillsville, Wisconsin facility for initial operations and final testing. The filters will then be shipped to Valley, Nebraska where 3M manufactures its respirators. The company says it will begin production by the end of April.

The companies say the partnership could more than double the current production of filters for 3M’s respirators.

