CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Cumberland County woman has died in a single car crash.
It happened Monday night just before 7:30.
Illinois State Police say 44-year-old Julie Croy of Greenup was driving eastbound on Illinois 121, roughly a mile east of Toledo.
Police say Croy drove off the right side of the road, struck a field entrance, became airborne, and landed end first in a ditch.
Croy was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she died.
No other injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Cumberland County woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash
- Young woman killed in single car accident
- One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash
- Single vehicle crash in Terre Haute under investigation
- ISP believes fatigued driver the cause of single vehicle accident on I-70 in Putnam County
- Woman falls out of vehicle
- OFFICIALS: Stolen vehicle involved in Clay County crash, occupant ejected
- One killed in Greene County crash
- Martin County man killed in crash
Scroll for more content...