Cumberland County woman killed in single-vehicle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Cumberland County woman has died in a single car crash.

It happened Monday night just before 7:30.

Illinois State Police say 44-year-old Julie Croy of Greenup was driving eastbound on Illinois 121, roughly a mile east of Toledo.

Police say Croy drove off the right side of the road, struck a field entrance, became airborne, and landed end first in a ditch.

Croy was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.