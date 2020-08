CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Westfield, Illinois man will hire his own attorney to defend him against charges of first-degree murder.

44-year-old Toby Lane will return to court with his attorney on August 31.

That's in Cumberland County, Illinois where Lane is accused of murdering 42-year-old Bridget Duncan.

The state's attorney told us both Lane and Duncan shared a cross street residence in Westfield.

Lane also faces domestic battery and aggravated battery charges.