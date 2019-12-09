Culver's opens on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-awaited restaurant opening is finally here.

On Monday, Culver's on Terre Haute's east side opened its doors.

When our crew was there, we found a big crowd waiting to give the restaurant a try.

The chain is known for Butterburgers and frozen custard.

You'll find it in front of Meijer.

During Monday's grand opening, people also donated blankets to help foster children in need.