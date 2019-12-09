TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-awaited restaurant opening is finally here.
On Monday, Culver's on Terre Haute's east side opened its doors.
When our crew was there, we found a big crowd waiting to give the restaurant a try.
The chain is known for Butterburgers and frozen custard.
You'll find it in front of Meijer.
During Monday's grand opening, people also donated blankets to help foster children in need.
Related Content
- Culver's opens on Terre Haute's east side
- New grocery store opens on Terre Haute's east side
- Nearly 2,000 customers without power on Terre Haute's east side
- New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home
- New Starbucks on the way to Terre Haute's east side
- Poplar Street Bridge reopens on Terre Haute's east side
- Police investigating series of crimes on Terre Haute's east side
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
- Officials investigate crash on Terre Haute's east side
- New east side hotel opens its doors
Scroll for more content...