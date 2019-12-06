Clear
Culver's grand opening just a few days away

It officially opens on Monday. On Friday, News 10 received an inside look.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just days away from a new restaurant opening in Terre Haute...and it's something people have been excited about for a while.

We are talking about Culver's on Terre Haute's east side. You'll find it right in front of Meijer.

It officially opens on Monday. On Friday, News 10 received an inside look.

Staff members were making food to train for the big day.

Once they open, you can stop in from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

