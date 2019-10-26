TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Culinary Queens cooked up a spooky, but delicious menu to support a Wabash Valley organization.

FSA Counseling Center provides mental health services.

The center partnered with Old National Bank for the 5th annual Culinary Queens event.

The theme of Saturday night's bash was "Ghouls Night Out."

More than 85 women prepared dishes.

People could pay for a ticket inside strive 365.

That money will go to the center.

"There's a lot of volunteers here, chefs, participants. Just a huge community gathering for a very special cause," said Jaymie Wood.

This event has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for the center over the past 4 years.

Nearly 700 people were at the event.