Culinary Queens gears up for the biggest Halloween party of the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local women is building up the Halloween spirit and raising money for a good cause.
News 10 spoke with organizers for the Culinary Queens.
It's an annual fundraiser to raise money for the FSA Counseling Center.
The organization is dedicated to providing help to people in need.
As part of the Culinary Queens, chefs will provide a variety of dishes.
Each queen will be asking you for tips.
Right now the fundraiser still needs chefs to volunteer.
In addition to raising money, organizers call the event the biggest Halloween party of the season.
"Some of our chefs are really competitive, so we get some fun stuff. We definitely get Halloween themed, like Frank n' Weenies, but we also have cupcakes and even things like chips and salsa," Courtney Chipol said.
It takes place on October 26 at Stive 365.
