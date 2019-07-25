Crumbling Casey building to be torn down

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new details about an old building that's on its last leg in Casey, Illinois.

At a recent town meeting, officials decided that the building would be torn down completely.

It is located near 1st and Main Streets.

We spoke with Casey's Mayor, Nik Groothuis.

He told us Maulding Excavating will be taking down the building.

They hope to start work sometime in the next week.

"There will be onlookers, you know there will be curiosity seekers and I understand that. That's an old building and a lot of people hate to see the old buildings go, but they also know it's just kind of the facts of life to those 100-year-old buildings," Groothuis said.

The mayor told us there have been talks about needing more parking in the downtown area.

That decision has not been finalized.