VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another push to raise funds for the 12 points revitalization went on tonight.

This time in the form of showing off some hot rods!

Cruise-in for a cause got the public to come out for music and fun.

Folks could enjoy two free movies all thanks to sky view media.

But donations were appreciated!

They showed Field of Dreams and Back to the Future!

"Anything that we can do to get people out in the community especially since COVID, hopefully it's almost over. Theses outdoor events really builds comradery and people are just having a good time," says vice president Jennifer Mullen-Perry.

All proceeds are going towards a grant that will match what they raise.

They have 45 days to try and reach there goal of 50 thousand dollars.