Cars cruise on down to Beechwood Park for a great cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars, trucks, and motorcycles cruised down to Beechwood Park for a day full of good fun and for a great cause!

Sunday afternoon the Beta Phi Chapter of ESA held their annual Cruise-In in Rockville, Indiana.

The event included door prizes, raffles, a silent auction, music, and lots of food and drinks to enjoy while everyone showcased their unique rides.

All of the proceeds from Sunday's event will go towards benefitting a long list of local organizations.

This includes the Rockville Food Pantry Camp Riley, Anna's Celebration of Life, St. Jude, Hope for Heroes, among many others.

Event organizers say it means a lot to give back...

"I love giving back to the community because I had a cousin that had to be going to Camp Riley

and Riley Hospital...so I'm kind of paying back," event organizer Mary Clark said.

If you missed out on Sunday's event, don't worry!

All community members are welcome to join at The Square in Rockville every third Friday as well.