Crows in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, we seem to get a lot of crows.

Especially in the downtown area, it seems like these birds are attracted to the buildings and trees, but why is that?

Code Enforcement Supervisor Laurie Tharp says these birds are one of the smartest out there, and they are particularly drawn to the lights and the food.

"They're very smart birds, one of the smartest birds there is. And they recognize faces, vehicles and voices, but they come here because of the light and the food sources."

So what can you do?

Tharp says she's seen the biggest concentration of birds in the northern part of the city, but that doesn't mean they don't come down south.

"Well if you're having a crow problem in your neighborhood, what you can do, you can go outside and you can shoot off some firecrackers if you want, you can bang pans together, kinda disturb them and aggravate them and maybe they'll move to another area."

But the good news is, they're mainly a nuisance who are just looking for food.