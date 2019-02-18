Clear
Crows are back and leaving unwanted gifts.

Crows left the city with their droppings leaving people in downtown Terre Haute aren't happy.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Birds are back and making their presence known. 

"It was kind of surprising like I say...it's always been across the street," said Betty Sonafrank, owner of the Wabash Cigar Shop. 

She came to work Monday morning greeted with an odd surprise. 

Overnight crows left droppings all around downtown Terre Haute.

Some believe it's because of the local businesses and restaurants in the area. Crows are attracted to light and food. In the winter downtown provides both of those services. 

At the Corner Grind coffee shop, one man told us how he felt when saw all crow droppings. He simply said, "It's just disgusting". 

However, Betty Sonafrank says she has the key to getting rid of the crows. "I just take a metal spoon and metal pot and just start banging and they will scatter they will leave."

