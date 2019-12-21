Clear

Crowds out shopping for last minute holiday gifts on 'Super Saturday'

This Saturday before Christmas is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year. News 10 caught up with store owners big, and small to see how things were shaping up.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With just four days left until Christmas, this Super Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

It even beats out Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop.

That's up from 134.3 million people last year.

It's a day that's all about getting that last minute holiday gift.

News 10 caught up with the assistant manager at Stein Mart in Terre Haute.

She said the last minute chaos is worth it.

"Especailly if it's a unique piece and we're able to find it for them, it's quite exciting. It's just great having people come in and shop. We're just having scuh a great season. It's just awesome," said Anita Criss.

Stein Mart was just one of the stores that saw some extra traffic at the Meadows Shopping Center Saturday.

There was also a holiday shopping event held there by the Terre Haute Farmer's Market.

"It's very unique trying to come up with different ideas that are maybe a little unique, or one of a kind that would attract attention and trying to figure out what people want," said Chuck Taylor.

Folks had the chance to check out vendors selling fresh, local produce, baked goods and soaps.

There was also unique gifts like handmade jewelry, wreaths candles and antiques.

