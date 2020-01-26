Crowds gather to support employees at fundraiser for Old 41 Diner

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community came together Sunday to support employees of a popular diner.

News 10 has been telling you all week about the benefit for the Old 41 Diner in Sullivan.

On Sunday, we stopped by the fundraiser.

You'll remember, a fire recently destroyed the restaurant.

It means people are out of work, and that's why the community came together to host a fish fry.

There was also a silent auction.

All money is going to diner employees.

Staff at the Kat-A-Korner diner stepped up to help these efforts.

"It's something that I just have to do, because that's what you do to take care of eachother. In today's day in age, you've got to have eachother.. have eachothers back, or you're just not going to make it," said Fred Richey, Owner of Kat-A-Korner.

Richey said there was a great turnout and he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.