Clear

Crowds gather in downtown Terre Haute for final night of Blues Fest

It's the 20th year for Blues at the Crossroads. Acts from all around the country and from right here in the Wabash Valley are taking center stage.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People spent the weekend enjoying some food and live music in downtown Terre Haute.

It's the 20th year for Blues at the Crossroads.

Acts from all around the country and from right here in the Wabash Valley are taking center stage.

Thousands of people have made their way to the valley to see these acts perform this weekend.

News 10 caught up with some folks enjoying the fun Saturday evening.

One woman said she looks forward to this weekend each year.

"It's a great event for everybody of all ages. The music is always really good. The bands are really talented. They come from all over the state, if not from other parts of the country. It's just a great way to enjoy the downtown venue and the shops, and the bars, and the restaurants that are down here and just have the whole community come together," said Alia Shuck.

Blues Fest wrapped up Sunday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview Boys vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls & Boys at the Luc

Image

EKU vs ISU

Image

Final night of Blues at the Crossroads

Image

Seelyville Craft Show

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease

Image

Out of the Darkness Walk

Image

Expanding Your Horizons

Image

Walls raised on Habitat home in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator