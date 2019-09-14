Crowds gather in downtown Terre Haute for final night of Blues Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People spent the weekend enjoying some food and live music in downtown Terre Haute.

It's the 20th year for Blues at the Crossroads.

Acts from all around the country and from right here in the Wabash Valley are taking center stage.

Thousands of people have made their way to the valley to see these acts perform this weekend.

News 10 caught up with some folks enjoying the fun Saturday evening.

One woman said she looks forward to this weekend each year.

"It's a great event for everybody of all ages. The music is always really good. The bands are really talented. They come from all over the state, if not from other parts of the country. It's just a great way to enjoy the downtown venue and the shops, and the bars, and the restaurants that are down here and just have the whole community come together," said Alia Shuck.

Blues Fest wrapped up Sunday morning.