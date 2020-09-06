Crowded animal shelter will now wait list felines

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Humane Society of Sullivan County is dealing with the over-population of cats and kittens in its facility.

The shelter recently posted it is currently caring for 68 felines.

Volunteers want to let the public know they can't take anymore cats or kittens.

They say their hands are full.

They will now put animals on a wait list for those who want to surrender cats.

Besides the obvious need for adopters, staff say they are always looking for volunteers and donations.