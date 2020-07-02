Crossroads Nutrition celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business owner is using his success as a message of support during COVID-19.

After booming business, at 5th Street Nutrition, in Downtown Terre Haute, Owner Blake Kramer opened a new location.

Crossroads Nutrition is on the south side of town.

Despite already being open and operating, staff, and city leaders, celebrated with an official ribbon cutting on Thursday.

COVID-19 continues to leave local businesses in a tough spot.

Though Kramer is thankful for the support, he says other businesses also need your help to stay afloat.

"If I could give one piece of advice to the entire community, go out and support those local businesses right now," he said, "I'm not even just saying ours, but just go support all local businesses right now because it is tough times."

Crossroads Nutrition is on South US 41.

During the week, hours are 6 a.m. - 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekends.

Kramer says plans are in the works to open two more locations in Vincennes and Brazil.