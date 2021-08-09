Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crossing guards are needed

Children across the Wabash Valley are returning to school soon.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 6:28 AM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Children across the Wabash Valley are returning to school soon. An important part of that is making sure they get to and from school safely.

Crossguards play a very important role when it comes to getting children to and from school in one piece. It's a job they don't take lightly when it comes to your children. As children start to head back to school it's vital they arrive safely to the classroom.

"The reason crossing guards are so important is because they keep our young people safe at intersections they may or may not have stoplights usually by schools or a block or two from schools. So people need to be mindful of that as children go back to school here," says SGT. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department.

Crossguards are that added layer of protection young children need.

"I think you're really talking about young students making their way to school. As a parent of a young student myself, they're not always aware of everything they need to do. The crossing guards are there to reinforce a safe travel to school especially as they cross major roads," says Bill Rilley with the VCSD.

Before children even come in contact with teachers, administration, or even their friends, crossguards are usually the first person children come into contact with.

"Crossing guards and bus drivers are really important because they set the tone before they start their school day. They set the tone for our students leaving school and entering back into a variety of home situations."

Being a cross guard takes a lot of dedication.

"They have to work in inclement weather, no felony convictions, you have to have reliable transportation and it's a job that happens every day twice a day. Remember before school and after school."

Crossguards are needed in the Wabash Valley community. If you would like to learn more about the position, contact the Terre Haute Police Department's traffic division.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and Storms Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430