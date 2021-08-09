Crossing guards are needed

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Children across the Wabash Valley are returning to school soon. An important part of that is making sure they get to and from school safely.

Crossguards play a very important role when it comes to getting children to and from school in one piece. It's a job they don't take lightly when it comes to your children. As children start to head back to school it's vital they arrive safely to the classroom.

"The reason crossing guards are so important is because they keep our young people safe at intersections they may or may not have stoplights usually by schools or a block or two from schools. So people need to be mindful of that as children go back to school here," says SGT. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department.

Crossguards are that added layer of protection young children need.

"I think you're really talking about young students making their way to school. As a parent of a young student myself, they're not always aware of everything they need to do. The crossing guards are there to reinforce a safe travel to school especially as they cross major roads," says Bill Rilley with the VCSD.

Before children even come in contact with teachers, administration, or even their friends, crossguards are usually the first person children come into contact with.

"Crossing guards and bus drivers are really important because they set the tone before they start their school day. They set the tone for our students leaving school and entering back into a variety of home situations."

Being a cross guard takes a lot of dedication.

"They have to work in inclement weather, no felony convictions, you have to have reliable transportation and it's a job that happens every day twice a day. Remember before school and after school."

Crossguards are needed in the Wabash Valley community. If you would like to learn more about the position, contact the Terre Haute Police Department's traffic division.