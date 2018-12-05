Clear

Crossing guard hit by vehicle results for tighter patrols around school zones

Wednesday morning that danger became real. Someone hit a crossing guard with their vehicle. Even though there were no serious injuries Patrolman Jesse Chambers of the Terre Haute Police said it shouldn't have happened.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ed Strong has a daughter that attends Davis Park Elementary. He's seen enough involving the traffic around the school to be concerned about her safety before she gets there.

"It's a very dangerous intersection here. If you step out there you're going to get hit. They're not going to stop," said Strong.

"Shock. We've increased patrols in the school zones trying to stop this from happening," said Chambers.

Police already strictly enforce the school zone speed limits, but now they will be paying extra attention to drivers in areas where crossing guards are present. They're keeping a close watch for distracted drivers.

"You definitely need to pay attention what’s going on around you. People take that for granted but when they're in their car, they're in complete control of it. They need to make sure they devote all their attention to what's going on operating that vehicle," said Chambers.

Meanwhile Strong says it's up to everyone to pay attention. Drivers have to do their part, but he says, even more, may be necessary.

“I don't think a stop sign will do it. I think it needs to be some type of a light or something here to slow these people down," said Strong.

The police department also wants to remind everyone that all school zones drop their speed limits to twenty miles per hour when children are present.

