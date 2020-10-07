Crossing a railroad track safely could save your life

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- "Stop. Trains Can't" is a public education campaign that is active right now and will continue through November 8th. The Federal Railroad Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration came up with this campaign. Both administrations say trying to beat a train could cost you your life.

Indiana is one of seven states that this campaign is focusing on. The reason being, we have a lot of trains running through this area. Especially in the Wabash Valley.

Looking at statistics for just 2019, 126 people were killed when they tried to cross railroad tracks unsafely. Now, 635 people survived but they were injured.75% of cases that resulted in death had to do with people going around lowered crossing gate arms.

Indiana State Police Officers have seen several railroads crash first hand. Sergeant Matt Ames told us today that if you see a train don't try to beat it. You need to wait for it to pass by. Only when the train is gone then you can cross.

Ames said, "Please just be patient when you're going around the railroad tracks. make sure that you're paying attention to the signs and just take your time around them."

There are many tips you can follow even if there aren't train arms on the railroad track. Ames says if you're out in the country and see a railroad, just be aware of your surroundings. He said, "and once you stop you want to listen, see if you can hear a train, and you want to look both directions. look twice, make sure they're no trains coming when you're out on the county road, and then proceed through the train tracks with caution."

If you are driving on a railroad track and get stuck, Ames says to exit your car immediately. Once you're out of harm's way you need to call for help.

He says at each railroad there should be a blue box on a nearby pole. On that, there should be a blue sign. Call the number you see on the sign.