Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new leader is running Terre Haute city council meetings. The council voted on a new president and vice president at a meeting Thursday night.

Councilwoman Martha Crossen is now filling the top seat. She served as vice president in 2018 under Councilman Curtis DeBaun.

Crossen says, "It's a little bit daunting keeping track of everything at the meetings but I’ve had good advice from Curtis and I hope that I can follow in his footsteps. I think he's done a really great job for us this past year."

One council person traditionally fills the seat for one year. At the start of a new year, a new nominee gets unanimous support. This year was no exception.

The nominee for council vice president was George Azar. He, too, got unanimous support.

Now former council president DeBaun says he feels optimistic about the new year.

DeBaun says, "More and more people are continuing to show interest in local government and what's going on in the community."

He says the city's financial outlook is much brighter and he is looking forward to opportunities to invest back into the community.

Crossen shares his sentiment, "Although we're moving in the right direction financially, we want to make that even better and so I think we're all looking forward to dealing with that and to moving our community forward."

Crossen, Azar, and Debaun have all said they intend to run for re-election this year.