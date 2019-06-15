Crop for the Cure event raises money to help pay for mammograms for those in need

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A way to save memories helps many in the Wabash Valley be able to make more memories.

Saturday was the day long scrap booking event called Crop for the Cure.

Locals were able to put together scrapbooks.

The money raised is going to pay for mammograms for those who can't afford them.

This was the 12th year for the event.

More than $40,000 has been raised during that time.

Event organizers said the community's generosity is to thank.

"One of the things about cancer and specifically breast cancer is that there's so many unknowns, and so many ways people just don't know or have ways to engage or help, and this gives everyone an opportunity to have influence and be able to raise money for this cause and to help other women," said Carla Boren, Director of the Susan G. Komen Central Indiana.

To learn more about the group and upcoming events you can follow the link.