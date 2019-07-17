Crisis Pregnancy Center's mobile unit receives big donation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One mobile health care center is providing more options for people in Brazil, Indiana.

That's why 100 Women Who Care in Clay County is stepping up to help in its mission.

The organization presented the Crisis Pregnancy Center Mobile Unit with a check.

It's worth more than $6,000.

The money will be used to help the center continue to offer services.

They include testing and treating sexually transmitted diseases, giving pregnancy tests, and providing education to first time parent.