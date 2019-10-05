Clear
Crisis Pregnancy Center hosts walk for life

It's a two mile walk through portions of downtown Terre Haute. The money raised goes to the center.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their tennis shoes to help raise money for a local organization Saturday.

The Crisis Pregnancy center held a walk for life.

They hoped to raise $30,000 at the event.

Organizers said its events like this that help them provide services.

"Many of the women in the Crisis Pregnancy Center or perhaps in pregnancy, they have not had any sort of prenatal care just to help walk them through what that's like. We need financial support to help cover our staff nurses and individuals who provide these things and keep the operation of the building running," said Sharon Carey, Executive Director.

There was also a walk for life in Brazil Saturday morning.

