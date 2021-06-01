Crisis Intervention Training takes place in Terre Haute - this is why it's so important

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Crisis Intervention Training was started in the fall of 2020, but due to Covid it had to be put on hold.

Officials felt that this training was so important, they rescheduled it to be completed this week.

At this training, officers hear from several different mental health experts about topics that range from how to handle a crisis situation, to how to communicate with a child that has gone through a traumatic event.

Jennifer Todd, the Program Committee Member says the training is used to bridge the gap between police response, and getting someone the proper care they need.

"Training consists of a lot of information about behavioral health, substance abuse disorder, and looks to provide information and training for de-escalation strategies," said Jennifer.