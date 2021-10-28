Training gives local police the tools to better address mental health and substance abuse situations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Crisis Intervention Team is offering training sessions at the Gibault Children's Services for local law enforcement officers.

The goal of the training session is to provide officers with tips on how to better handle emergency situations.

Officers will be better equipped to respond to crisis scenarios such as mental health emergencies and substance abuse disorders.

School resource officer at Vigo School Corporation, John Bruasch, says this training will help him and his fellow officers better assess an individual's needs.

"Is this person possibly got some underlying factors that may escalate this situation so I think the more training we can do with this with our officers the better off we are" says Bruasch.

The program encourages officers to re-direct individuals struggling with these issues to behavioral health facilities instead of the criminal justice system. The hope of the program is that officers can give individuals mental and behavioral resources to turn to for help. The director of treatment at Gibault Children's Services, Kara Jones, says many individuals need to be guided to mental or behavioral health resources instead of the criminal justice system.

"They need to perhaps be taken to a hospital setting or mental health services need to be sought versus maybe need to go into jail or be detained in that way" says Jones.

Bruasch says this training will help strengthen law enforcement and teach them ways to improve in hopes of helping those facing mental health issues.

"Instead of making this situation worse trying to lessen the situation so it doesn't escalate to something none of us want," says Bruasch.

The benefits of the program include Increased officer safety, increased jail diversion, reduced unnecessary arrests or use of force, and avoidance of costs to the criminal justice system

Other training sessions will be hosted on November 3, and 4th, 2021 at Gibault Children’s Services, located at 6401 S US Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN. The training will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.