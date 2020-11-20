Clear

Criminal probe, legal fights await Trump after White House

A few miles south of the namesake tower where Donald Trump began his run for president, New York prosecutors are grinding away at an investigation into his business dealings that could shadow him long after he leaves office in January.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 12:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

A few miles south of the namesake tower where Donald Trump began his run for president, New York prosecutors are grinding away at an investigation into his business dealings that could shadow him long after he leaves office in January.

The probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is one of several legal entanglements likely to intensify when Trump loses power — and immunity from prosecution — upon leaving the White House.

Trump faces two New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. Two women alleging he sexually assaulted them are suing him. Some Democrats are calling for the revival of a federal campaign finance investigation that appeared to end under U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

It isn’t known whether any investigation has gathered sufficient evidence to charge Trump with any crimes.

Prosecuting a former president would also be an unprecedented step in a country that has sought, since its founding, to sweep aside a departing commander-in-chief’s alleged transgressions in favor of a peaceful transition of power.

“With the country so sharply polarized in 2020, would a legal battle ultimately be seen as political retaliation? That is a difficult calculation,” said Meena Bose, executive director of the Peter S. Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency at Hofstra University.

Trump has said that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself for any federal offenses, but the concept remains untested because no president has ever attempted to do so. A 1974 Justice Department opinion said presidents could not pardon themselves because that would violate the “fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case.”

Trump has used his pardon power to help out friends and high-profile defendants in the past, commuting the sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone in July and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich in February, and has suggested he could do more of the same before his term ends.

Vance’s investigation is particularly troublesome for Trump because it involves possible state-level charges that could not be wiped away with a presidential pardon.

Vance, a Democrat, hasn’t disclosed the details of his probe, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but his office has said in court filings that it is related to public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump often inflated the value of his assets when dealing with lenders or potential business partners, but deflated them when it benefited him for tax purposes.

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)
While Trump has been in office, the investigation’s progress has been hampered by court fights over whether prosecutors could get access to his tax returns, or whether a president has any immunity from a state investigation. One appeal related to the records battle is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vance’s office declined to comment. It isn’t clear whether the long-running probe is close to conclusion, or months or years away from any resolution.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Trump. In the past, Trump has called Vance’s investigation “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating whether Trump’s company lied about the value of its assets to get loans or tax benefits, though her probe is civil — not criminal — in nature. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, spoke by video with investigators last month after losing a court fight to postpone the deposition until after the election.

There were new revelations Thursday that both James and Vance had also subpoenaed documents related to tax deductions taken by Trump’s company related to business consulting fees paid to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Part of Vance’s criminal investigation pertains to payments made during Trump’s 2016 campaign to porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to prevent them from publicly alleging they had extramarital affairs with him.

Cohen pleaded guilty to orchestrating the payments, which Manhattan federal prosecutors said amounted to illegal gifts to Trump’s campaign. They identified Trump in court filings as having directed Cohen’s efforts, but he was not charged. Trump has denied the affairs and said any payments were a personal matter, not a campaign expense.

The Justice Department has a longtime policy stating that it is unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president in federal court.

There is also the potential that a Democrat-led Justice Department could pursue matters left uncharged in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, such as allegations Trump obstructed justice.

President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said that he would not direct his Justice Department to pursue charges against Trump — nor would he stand in the way of investigations it might take up on its own.

“I am not going to make that individual judgment,” Biden told reporters in August.

Some Democrats have cautioned that indicting Trump could enrage the nearly 74 million Americans who voted for him, complicating Biden’s promised effort to heal the nation’s political divisions. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, a Democrat, has warned of the “potential cost to the nation” from prosecuting a former president.

Richard Nixon was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford, after resigning in 1974 over the Watergate break-in in an effort by Ford to end the fallout from an all-consuming political scandal. Bill Clinton, on his final day in office, struck a deal with special counsel Robert Ray to avoid prosecution over perjury allegations that led to his impeachment. He agreed to give up his law license for five years and pay a $25,000 fine for lying in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Paul Rosenzweig, a former senior counsel in the Clinton investigation, argues that potentially criminal behavior stemming from Trump’s time as a businessman would make him an exception to the practice of not prosecuting former presidents.

“Never before have we had a president, who has been credibly accused of criminal activity from before his presidency,” he said.

Once out of office, Trump won’t be able to point to his busy schedule as a reason to delay civil lawsuits, like ones brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine advice columnist, and Summer Zervos, a restaurateur and contestant on his old TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Carroll says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a New York department store. Her lawsuit says Trump’s denial of the allegation — including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir — defamed her. Carroll is seeking a DNA sample from Trump to see if it matches material found on a dress she says she wore during the alleged attack.

Zervos says Trump kissed and groped her when she sought to talk to him about her career in 2007. Trump denied her allegations and retweeted a message calling Zervos’ claims a hoax.

Trump’s lawyers have maintained that Zervos’ defamation suit should be delayed until he’s out of office. That’s now only about nine weeks away.

___

Associated Press reporters Jim Mustian and Jennifer Peltz in New York and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Windy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The need for plasma is growing amid the pandemic - here's how you can help

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to Die: Orlando Hall

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 64°

Image

Update on IHSA Winter Sports

Image

Vincennes Rivet North Knox

Image

IHSA Winter Sports Update

Image

Barr-Reeve Basketball

Image

Overnight: Windy and cool with some clouds moving in. Low: 49°

Image

The need for plasma is growing amid the pandemic - here's how you can help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 621383

Reported Deaths: 11648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2682846148
DuPage38670731
Lake32825586
Will32818517
Kane27663425
Winnebago16528236
McHenry12194143
Madison12032207
St. Clair11191248
Champaign964942
Sangamon837686
Peoria7652114
Rock Island7310115
McLean725847
Kankakee717592
Macon5670108
Tazewell537581
Kendall529839
LaSalle5187111
DeKalb431944
Adams410441
Boone336529
Whiteside319583
Vermilion314837
Williamson306376
Coles298556
Clinton278456
Ogle240821
Jackson231433
Knox230151
Effingham226713
Grundy226410
Stephenson214625
Henry209212
Marion201241
Randolph190622
Livingston186317
Morgan183033
Bureau182132
Macoupin176216
Franklin175718
Monroe168443
Christian163135
Lee156417
Jefferson156257
McDonough139934
Woodford139824
Iroquois136024
Fayette134727
Logan131410
Douglas119712
Fulton11377
Shelby113623
Union104026
Jersey102023
Montgomery99318
Saline96418
Crawford9489
Carroll94123
Jo Daviess93315
Warren89514
Pike88318
Bond87510
Perry85219
Hancock8408
Cass80517
Wayne76930
Moultrie75310
Lawrence7129
Greene69226
Clay66716
Clark66419
Piatt6545
Edgar64115
Johnson6132
Mercer6117
Ford60521
Richland58319
Mason55314
Washington5502
Jasper54611
De Witt54212
Cumberland51612
White4748
Wabash4248
Massac3842
Menard3561
Pulaski3402
Hamilton3253
Marshall3075
Unassigned2880
Brown2603
Henderson2410
Alexander2262
Scott2030
Schuyler1991
Putnam1970
Calhoun1940
Edwards1853
Stark1813
Gallatin1693
Hardin1050
Pope661
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 275503

Reported Deaths: 5143
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion38327831
Lake24508433
Allen15815282
Elkhart15455203
St. Joseph15239212
Hamilton11271157
Vanderburgh8761109
Tippecanoe741525
Porter720769
Johnson5529160
Hendricks5279153
Vigo527369
Monroe481743
Clark453974
Delaware4423101
Madison4290118
LaPorte408086
Kosciusko395539
Warrick293772
Howard289273
Cass282831
Floyd282477
Marshall269639
Wayne267554
Bartholomew267062
Noble226744
Grant225946
Hancock221948
Henry218636
Dubois218430
Boone215253
Dearborn188829
Jackson187732
Morgan183143
Lawrence160744
Gibson159720
Clinton159620
Shelby158652
Knox158414
DeKalb156725
Adams148218
Miami136012
Daviess135043
Fayette133631
Wabash130517
LaGrange128524
Steuben126413
Harrison125824
Jasper12388
Montgomery119225
Whitley115810
Decatur112242
Posey110813
Putnam109025
Ripley108913
White107719
Wells107221
Randolph104516
Huntington10227
Jefferson100514
Clay95821
Greene92752
Scott87617
Jay84211
Starke82519
Perry77521
Sullivan75915
Jennings74613
Fulton74317
Spencer7307
Fountain6617
Washington6205
Orange61828
Carroll61513
Franklin59125
Owen5146
Newton50812
Vermillion5062
Tipton48525
Pike48018
Parke4756
Rush4686
Blackford43010
Pulaski34310
Martin3202
Brown3003
Benton2921
Crawford2501
Union2381
Switzerland2313
Ohio2137
Warren2012
Unassigned0254