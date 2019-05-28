Crime sentences, vaping tax up for Indiana lawmaker panels

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers will be looking at prescription drug prices, crime sentences and taxes on vaping liquids in the coming months.
Those are among more than 40 topics that leaders have assigned to committees ahead of next year’s General Assembly session.
Lawmakers couldn’t reach an agreement this spring on a proposal to tax liquids used in electronic cigarettes. Leaders say they hope a committee can determine how taxes could be imposed.
House Speaker Brian Bosma supported an in-depth review of proposals to toughen sentences for some crimes following a major sentencing overhaul five years ago. Committees will also look at adoption subsidies and logging in state forests.
