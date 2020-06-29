Crime and Coronavirus: How one is impacting the other

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Crimes that we typically see... shifted as COVID-19 took over.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police to learn more about the trends we are seeing.

He tells us that on the roads they're seeing less traffic but more speeding and intoxicated drivers.

In the home.. they're seeing more abuse and they believe with less interaction with trusted adults, less is being reported.

As for break-ins and robberies, they're seeing a major decline because people are home, keeping intruders away.

While abuse and speeding may be up, Ames says overall violent crimes are down.

"There's definitely an increase in domestic violence calls but the pro thing on that is like I said earlier... we have seen a decrease in violent crimes that are ongoing. "

News 10 also spoke with Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse to compare numbers.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers within the county.

Numbers for abuse:

2020: 331 2019: 302

Numbers for theft:

2020: 152 2019: 203

Numbers for robberies/burglaries:

2020: 117 2019: 101

According to Ames, he expects to see an even bigger increase in abuse come August.