Crime Stoppers:Theft at ISU Construction Site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Indiana State Police.

Detectives are needing your help in identifying these individuals.

In the early morning hours of January 25th, two suspects on bikes stole items from a job site on ISU’s campus.

Later the same day the suspects returned in a truck, stealing additional items including a generator, totaling approximately $5,000.

The truck appears to be a Chevy or Ford extended cab with chrome wheels.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.