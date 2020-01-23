Clear

Crime Stoppers: the Cherokee Trail Drive home burglary caught on camera

This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

On January 9th on Cherokee Trail Drive, a home was burglarized.

The neighbor's security camera captured video of the suspect's vehicle as it entered the victim's drive around 2:00 pm.

The video shows a white male exit the passenger side of the vehicle and make entry through the front door of the home.

A white female later exits the vehicle from the driver's seat and enters the residence through the front door. She returns to the driver's seat of the vehicle after a couple of minutes.

The male passenger returns to the vehicle a short time later and is seen carrying items out of the residence. The vehicle then leaves the driveway.

The suspect vehicle is believed to possibly be a silver 2006 or 2007 Pontiac G6- four-door.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

