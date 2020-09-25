Crime Stoppers: Vigo County vehicle break-ins

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help identifying these people in reference to vehicle break-ins. The incidents captured on video took place in the early morning hours of September 17th, in Riley.

There have been other vehicle break-ins throughout Vigo County in recent weeks as well.

A Glock 19 handgun was also found to be missing from the vehicle from Riley. There appear to be two suspects, both with a thin build.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.