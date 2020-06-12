Crime Stoppers: Vigo County theft and burglary case

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help solving a theft and burglary case.

On June 2, during the overnight hours, a trailer was stolen from a residence on Hasselburger in northern Vigo County.

Another residence in the area had misc tools stolen as well.

The trailer stolen was a 2014 United, black and orange in color, 14 feet long.

The thefts occurred between the hours of 945pm and 545am.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.