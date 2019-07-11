Clear

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On July 5, between 2:40 and 3:05 a.m. in the area of 11th and Springhill a vehicle was stolen from a home.

On July 5, between 2:40 and 3:05 a.m. in the area of 11th and Springhill a vehicle was stolen from a home.

The vehicle was a 2003 silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

Video footage which shows two white males without shirts walking around and attempting to break into a separate vehicle. Detectives are needing your help in identifying this individual.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

