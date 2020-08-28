Crime Stoppers: Vandalizing a Vigo County car dealership

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help identifying a person.

On August 10, around 1 am deputies responded to the Honda dealership on south US Highway 41, in reference to two males damaging vehicles and removing wheels from vehicles on the lot.

The subject caught on video appears to be a white male possibly in his 20’s, wearing a black sweatshirt, dark ball cap, and khaki pants. On the video he is seen running towards the area of Cobblestone apartment complex.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.