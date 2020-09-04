Crime Stoppers: Theft at Tulip Company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this suspect vehicle in reference to reports of theft.

Take a look at the images. In recent days this suspect vehicle has been captured on camera at approximately 5 am, entering the Tulip Company, located on East Davis Drive.

The vehicle is a mini-van, light in color, possibly a honda odyssey. It appears the window on sliding door may be busted out. Items stolen included trees, shrubs, and grass plots. An estimated total of stolen property is over seven thousand dollars.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.