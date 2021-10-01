Crime Stoppers: Thieves walked away with nearly $20,000 worth of cigarettes from Casey's Distribution Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.
Detectives are investigating two separate cases at the Casey's Distribution Center located at 400 West Industrial Drive.
On August 3 and again on September 17, 2021, suspects entered through an adjoining field, cut a fence, and entered the loaded semi-trailers.
Once inside, they have taken approximately $15,000 - $20,000 worth of cigarettes.
Detectives need help in identifying any suspects that are involved in this case.
If you have any information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.