Crime Stoppers: Thieves walked away with nearly $20,000 worth of cigarettes from Casey's Distribution Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.

Detectives are investigating two separate cases at the Casey's Distribution Center located at 400 West Industrial Drive.

On August 3 and again on September 17, 2021, suspects entered through an adjoining field, cut a fence, and entered the loaded semi-trailers.

Once inside, they have taken approximately $15,000 - $20,000 worth of cigarettes.

Detectives need help in identifying any suspects that are involved in this case.

If you have any information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.