Crime Stoppers: Thefts in the area of northeastern Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual, in reference to thefts in the area of northeastern Vigo county.

The subject is a white male, thin build, wearing a blue sweatshirt and ball cap. In mid-September, trail cameras were stolen from a wooded area on Partridge Avenue.

Detectives believe the suspect in the photo may be responsible for these thefts and possibly others.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.