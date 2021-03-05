Crime Stoppers: Theft in Southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help in solving a theft that occurred in Southern Vigo County in late February 2021.

Take a look at this image, which is the same type of equipment that was stolen. A 2016 yellow and black John Deere tracked mini-excavator and a 2015 yellow Butler flatbed trailer were stolen.

The excavator is yellow and black with large letters “Brandt” 35G. The total value of the theft is approximately $76,000.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.