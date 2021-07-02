Crime Stoppers: Theft from Kohl’s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from Kohl’s. On June 14, a white male and a white female entered the store and proceeded to fill a shopping cart with several pieces of merchandise. They both then proceeded to the front of the store and exited without paying. Both fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Trailblazer. Take a look at images of both suspects and the vehicle.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.